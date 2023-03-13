North Carolina senior forward Justin McKoy has entered the transfer portal, and will seek a new program to use his Covid year next season.

McKoy started his career playing two seasons at Virginia, but transferred to UNC two years ago.

At 6-fot-8, McKoy appeared in 41 games for the Tar Heels, scoring 50 points, grabbing 55 rebounds, blocking seven shots, handing out 15 assists, and shooting 42.4 percent from the floor. He was also 5-for-21 from 3-point range.

McKoy’s high scoring game at UNC was five points in a win over UVA in the ACC Tournament last season. He saw action in five of Carolina’s six NCAA Tournament games a year ago, including playing one minute versus Duke in the Final Four and two minutes against Kansas in the national championship game.

A native of Cary, NC, McKoy has one year of eligibility remaining.