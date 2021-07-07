Justin McKoy played 215 minutes in 19 games for Virginia last season, his second in Charlottesville, before looking for a new academic and basketball home.

It took the Cary native back home to North Carolina, which recruited him hard in 2019 and nearly landed his commitment under then-head coach Roy Williams. Hubert Davis replaced the legendary Hall of Famer in April and immediately got into the Justin McKoy picture after the 6-foot-8, 225-pounder entered the transfer portal.

It didn’t take long before McKoy announced he would become a Tar Heel.

In 31 games for his career at UVA, McKoy played 298 minutes. Last season, in 19 games, he averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.3 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent (3-for-9) from three-point range. He was 8-for-10 from the free throw line.