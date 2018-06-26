TarHeelIllustrated.com

Kira Lewis leaves no doubts when he is on the court. He is one of, if not the fastest, players on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-3 junior combo-guard from Alabama, who plays with the Georgia Stars, could very well be the toughest cover in the class of 2019 because defenders just can't keep him in front of them. The slender guard is one of the hottest recruits in the country right now and new programs are knocking at his door every month. North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky are three of the schools that have reached out to his AAU program director.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

On his goals during a game...

"Just trying to get my teammates better. Playing fast. Scoring the ball, sharing the ball, playing defense." On his speed, quickness and burst... "I feel like I'm the fastest player in the circuit, around the country. I just use it to the best of my advantage. Once I get past my defenders, it's hard for them to (catch) me. So I try to use that and stay under control, then it's tough for them to stop me." On which programs he noticed during the last open period... "Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa State. It's a lot of them." On who he'd like to get an offer from... "Duke and Carolina. Both of them have a huge history of success. I would love to get an offer from them."

Kira Lewis.

SCOUTING REPORT