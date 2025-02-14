Kobe Edwards Speaks About His 'Unforgettable' Visit to North Carolina

North Carolina had a couple of in-state unofficial visitors Saturday. They got to see a good one as the Tar Heels defeated arch-rival Pitt in a game that went down to the final possession.

One of the interested onlookers was Kobe Edwards. The four-star guard out of Wilson's Greenfield High School made his way to Chapel Hill one week after taking an unofficial to Virginia Tech. He is also planning another for Mississippi State in the near future.

The Hokies have offered Edwards along with Appalachian State, Charleston, East Carolina, Georgetown, Georgia, High Point, LSU, Liberty, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Radford, Stetson, Texas A&M, VCU, and West Virginia.