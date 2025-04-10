Kyan Evans by the Numbers

Kyan Evans is one of the new North Carolina Tar Heels that Hubert Davis and Jim Tanner acquired through the transfer portal, and as a successful point guard at Colorado State, he heads to Chapel Hill expected to play an integral part of UNC’s team next season.

Evans may as well be tabbed as the expected starter at point guard, as he brings experience and a winning resume to the position.

For example, when Evans took over at point guard for the Rams after a 5-5 start this past season, they went 21-5 the rest of the way, with the final loss coming at the buzzer to Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

For the season, Evans averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 turnovers per game. But as a starter, his numbers were 12.2 points, 3.4 assists, and still 1.9 turnovers.

Overall, he shot 47.1% (121-for-257) overall, including 44.6% (70-for-157) from 3-point range. He also converted 85.2% (69-for-81) of his free throws. A majority of his shot attempts (157 of 257) came from behind the arc. He shot over 50% from deep over the final 22 games of the season.

More Kyan Evans Numbers:



