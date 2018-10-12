CHAPEL HILL – Another Late Night With Roy has come and gone again, and as usual North Carolina’s basketball players had a blast having some unique competitions, dance routines and ending the night with a 20-minute scrimmage.

Below is the full scrimmage posted in three videos.

A few notes from the night:

*The team had a four-minute, 15-second drill using the length of the courts going baseline to baseline in which they attempted 125 shots. UNC donated $100 for each made shot and Roy Williams matched it, meaning together they donated $23,400 to Hurricane Florence relief.

*The Blue team won the scrimmage 36-34 on a 3-pointer by Kenny Williams. Seventh Woods had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line with no time left, but he missed the first free throw.

White Team:

Seventh Woods, Luke Maye, Sterling Manley, Cam Johnson and Nassir Little with Caleb Ellis, K.J. Smith and Brandan Huffman coming off the bench.

Blue Team:

Coby White, Garrison Brooks, Walker Miller, Leaky Black and Kenny Williams with Shae Rush, Andrew Platek and Brandon Robinson coming off the bench.