Lawrence Taylor and the 1980 Tar Heels caught Belichick’s eye

CHAPEL HILL – The greatest North Carolina football team isn’t exactly etched in stone, though general thinking says the 1948 Tar Heels who are the only UNC team to earn a No. 1 ranking and also had the program’s most decorated player, Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice.

The 1997 UNC team that finished No. 6 in the national rankings with an 11-1 overall mark and spent the entire season ranked in the top 10 would certainly get some votes.

It also could be the 1980 Tar Heels. They are UNC's last ACC football championship squad and had the greatest defensive player the sport has ever seen.

Lawrence Taylor changed the game of football unlike anyone who has played the game. And his first position coach in the NFL is now the head coach at Carolina. Bill Belichick probably owes a lot to Taylor for his own percent success.

Taylor was an instant impact player as a rookie with the New York Giants in 1981. In scouting him before the Giants drafted Taylor with the second overall selection in NFL Draft, Belichick scouted him hard. On film and some in person.

“We drafted ‘LT’ in 1981 after the 1980 season,” Belichick said in a press conference in Chapel Hill. “We talked about all the success that they had, especially, defensively with Buddy Curry and Donnell Thompson, all those guys, Paul Davis, amongst guys on the team and those are great teams.

“So, a ton of respect for what's been done here at Carolina. And certainly, that 1980 team gave up 120 points on defense. I mean, pretty good.”