Lennie Rosenbluth Elected to College Basketball Hall of Fame

UNC’s Lennie Rosenbluth Posthumously Elected to Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

CHAPEL HILL – Lennie Rosenbluth, a prolific scorer who led the 1956-57 Tar Heels to a 32-0 record and UNC's first NCAA Tournament championship, is one of eight individuals elected to join the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2024.

Rosenbluth died in 2022 at the age of 89.

Rosenbluth is the 15th Tar Heel to become a member of the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, joining Dean Smith (inaugural class in 2006), Larry Brown, Ben Carnevale, Billy Cunningham, Bob McAdoo, Frank McGuire, James Worthy and Roy Williams (all in the Class of 2007), Phil Ford (2012), Charlie Scott (2015), Sam Perkins (2018), Antawn Jamison (2021), Larry Miller (2022) and Tyler Hansbrough (2023).

Rosenbluth set the ACC career scoring record with 2,045 points (since broken) and still maintains single-season UNC records for points (897) and scoring average (28.0), both set in 1956-57. He easily holds the highest career scoring average by a Tar Heel at 26.9 points per game, set in 76 games over three seasons from 1954-57.

Joining Rosenbluth in the Class of '24 are six players and one coach (Jack Hartman, most notably at Kansas State). The players include Dave Meyers (UCLA), Sihugo Green (Duquesne), Wayne Estes (Utah State), Sam Lacey (New Mexico State), John Rudometkin (USC) and Tom Stith (St. Bonaventure).