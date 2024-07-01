We caught up with him not long after the camp, and here is what he had to say:

Brown is also drawing interest from NC State and Duke and has camped at Florida State and Penn State this summer. He learned of the Carolina offer during the Showtime Camp recently in Chapel Hill.

Amir Brown 5-foot-11, 200-pound class of 2027 running back from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, NC, who was stoked to receive his offer from North Carolina.

THI: What was your reaction to the big offer from the Tar Heels?

BROWN: "This offer from UNC is a true blessing, and it doesn't even seem real yet. Especially (Carolina) being my first offer. I'm just trying to continue to work for more opportunities. I'm not satisfied!"

THI: How did your Carolina offer go down?

BROWN: "All to it is that I chopped it up with Coach Porter and (offensive analyst) Natrone Means after the Showtime Camp. I took some feedback from them since I would say it's all about being coachable, especially from 'the goats.' Then, after that, they called me to see Coach Brown, and he told me that he wanted to offer."

THI: What did hearing the news directly from Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown mean to you?

BROWN: "It was an honor, and a very surreal moment."

THI: Delve into more detail about the feedback you received from running backs' coach Larry Porter. What did you like about his honesty and words of wisdom?

BROWN: "Coach Porter thought I performed well. I'm young, so there are a couple of things I need to work on. I like that he was very straightforward. I feel like he wants me to improve as a person on and off the field. I like what he's doing there at UNC, as well as the relationship we are building."

THI: What do you know about the program, and how long have you been able to develop a relationship with Coach Porter?

BROWN: "Growing up a Tar Heel fan, I know how prestigious it is there. Coach Porter and I just started building this relationship when I went to camp last year."

THI: What are your thoughts on Mack Brown as a head coach and as a person?

BROWN: "Coach Brown is a great, genuine person, and he is easy to talk to, which makes him relatable and easy to connect with. He's known for his strong leadership skills and his ability to inspire and motivate his players, not just on the field, but in their personal lives as well. Additionally, his deep knowledge of football, combined with his ability to communicate effectively and build strong relationships, has earned him respect and admiration both within and outside the football community."