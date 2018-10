CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina couldn’t figure out a way to stop Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins on Saturday, and as a result the Tar Heels fell to the Cavaliers, 31-21, at Scott Stadium.

The Tar Heels fell to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the ACC while the Cavaliers improved to 6-2 and 4-1.

Here is what several Tar Heels had to say after the game: