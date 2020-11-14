 TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report
Locker Room Report

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina overcame a three-touchdown deficit to defeat Wake Forest, 59-53, on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

UNC overcame a 21-point deficit late in the third quarter by scoring five consecutive touchdowns riding the arm of Sam Howell, who passed for a school-record 550 yards and six touchdowns.

Javonte Williams ran for 101 yards and receivers Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown combined for 353 yards and four scores.

UNC improved to 6-2 while Wake dropped to 4-3.

Here is what Dazz Newsome, Patrice Rene, Dyami Brown, Chazz Surratt, and Sam Howell had to say about the win

