RALEIGH - In their ACC opener, North Carolina dropped a 79-76 contest to North Carolina State on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

UNC was led by Armando Bacot’s 16 points. RJ Davis and Caleb Love scored 11 points while Garrison Brooks added 10.

The No. 17 Tar Heels fell to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the ACC while the Wolfpack improved to 5-1 and 1-0 in the ACC.

Here is what Armando Bacot and RJ Davis had to say about the game.