TALLAHASSEE FL – North Carolina dropped a 82-75 contest to Florida State on Saturday afternoon at the Donald Tucker Civic Center.

The Tar Heels were led by RJ Davis who had 16 points. Kerwin Walton scored 14 points while Garrison Brooks added 12 points and Caleb Love scored 11.

The Tar Heels dropped to 8-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC while the Seminoles improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1in the ACC.

Here is what RJ Davis, Garrison Brooks, and Anthony Harris said about the game.