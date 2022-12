CHARLOTTE - North Carolina lost 39-10 to Clemson Saturday night in the 2022 ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium.

The Tar Heels took an early 7-0 lead, but the Tigers outscored North Carolina 39-3 the rest of the game.

UNC falls to 9-4 overall while the Tigers improve to 11-2.

Here is what Drake Maye, Josh Downs, Will Hardy, and Cedric Gray had to say about the game.