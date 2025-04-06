North Carolina Earns Commitment from 2026 4-Star ATH O'Mari Johnson

For the second time this weekend North Carolina has added to its 2026 class from the state of Mississippi, as 4-star ATH O'Mari Johnson pledged to the Tar Heels on Sunday.

On Saturday, 3-star WR Darrion Kirksey out of Gulfport, MS also committed to UNC.

Johnson, who attends Jackson Academy in Jackson, MS, took an official visit to Chapel Hill this past weekend, his second trip to North Carolina in the last three weeks.

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff gained the services of Johnson over Tulane and SEC foe Mississippi State.

Johnson spoke with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, and confirmed that his recruitment is shut down and that he will not be taking official visits to Tulane and Mississippi State in June as originally intended.

With the commitment, UNC's recruiting class now sits at No. 17 overall and fifth in the ACC.