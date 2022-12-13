News More News
Locker Room Report: UNC Beats The Citadel

Dontrez Styles scored a season-high 9 points in the Tar Heels' 100-67 win over The Citadel.
(USA Today Photos)
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defeated The Citadel 100-67 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

Caleb Love led UNC with 17 points while Armando Bacot added a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Tyler Nickel scored a career-high of 17 points and Pete Nance added 16 points.

UNC improved to 7-4 overall while The Citadel dropped to 5-5.

Below are interviews with Bacot, Love, Nickel, and Dontrez Styles.

