Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - North Carolina defeated Boston College by a score of 91-65 Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures was Caleb Love with 22 points. Brady Manek and RJ Davis added 17 points a piece.

The Tar Heels improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC while the Eagles fall to 6-6 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

Here is what Love, Bacot, and Manek had to say after the game: