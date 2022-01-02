Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - North Carolina defeated Boston College by a score of 91-65 Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum.
The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures was Caleb Love with 22 points. Brady Manek and RJ Davis added 17 points a piece.
The Tar Heels improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC while the Eagles fall to 6-6 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.
Here is what Love, Bacot, and Manek had to say after the game: