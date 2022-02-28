 TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Syracuse
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-28 21:26:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Syracuse

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina defeated Syracuse by the score of 88-79 in overtime on Monday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Brady Manek with 22 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 17 points and 18 rebounds. Caleb Love scored 21 points while RJ Davis added 17 points.

UNC improves to 22-8 overall and 14-5 in the ACC while the Orange drop to 15-15 overall and 9-10 in the ACC.

Here is what Bacot, Davis, Love and Leaky Black had to say after the game:

