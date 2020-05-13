Looking Ahead: Armando Bacot
THI’s annual series taking a look ahead at the Tar Heels expected to return next season is here.
It must be noted that UNC has already five signed prospects coming in, four of whom were McDonald’s All-Americas.
Today, we look at rising sophomore Armando Bacot:
Armando Bacot’s freshman season was one of discovery and understanding. Talented and big, the 6-foot-10 native of Virginia has plenty of natural ability but he needed to learn so much about the game, playing at the ACC level and himself, and that’s where he made the most progress this past season.
Bacot matured and revealed after the loss to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament just how much he’d learned about himself and what he must do to further tap his considerable potential. Get stronger, especially his lower body so he can be more explosive to the rim, which will help in playing through contact.
That was number one to Bacot, but there’s certainly more. He must learn to be dialed in at the right level all the time or the sequences in which he isn’t will be exposed by opponents. He also must extend his game some, but that will happen with time.
On the season, Bacot averaged 9.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor – he was at 51.2 percent if you remove a five-game stretch after suffering a bad ankle injury in early December in which he converted just 9 of 38 shots from the field.
He converted 80-for-124 (64.5 percent) from the free throw line, handed out 39 assists, committed 55 turnovers, blocked 36 shots and registered 16 steals. Bacot scored in double figures 16 times and grabbed 10 or more rebounds 14 times. He registered 11 double-doubles. Bacot averaged 24.4 minutes playing all but one of Carolina’s games, each of which he started.
Reason For Optimism: The last interview Bacot gave following the loss to Syracuse was really important because it was genuine and showed he’d learned quite a bit this season. He was a freshman and looked the part much of the time, but he also has an NBA body type and possesses the natural skills to develop into a dominating college player. It’s up to him, as he must put in the work, but if what he said last month is any indication, the light has fully gone on and Bacot will take a giant step in his game next season.
Projection: It’s hard to figure what his numbers may look like with Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler coming in, plus Garrison Brooks is expected to be back as well. There’s a log jam in the post, but Bacot has the advantage of a year of experience plus he’s quite talented. And, if we’ve learned anything about Williams over the last 17 years, he will make it work getting the bigs enough playing time. So, Bacot will be a better player, more consistent and a much better part as one of five on the court next season. That’s a lock.