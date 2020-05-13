THI’s annual series taking a look ahead at the Tar Heels expected to return next season is here. It must be noted that UNC has already five signed prospects coming in, four of whom were McDonald’s All-Americas. Today, we look at rising sophomore Armando Bacot:





Armando Bacot’s freshman season was one of discovery and understanding. Talented and big, the 6-foot-10 native of Virginia has plenty of natural ability but he needed to learn so much about the game, playing at the ACC level and himself, and that’s where he made the most progress this past season. Bacot matured and revealed after the loss to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament just how much he’d learned about himself and what he must do to further tap his considerable potential. Get stronger, especially his lower body so he can be more explosive to the rim, which will help in playing through contact. That was number one to Bacot, but there’s certainly more. He must learn to be dialed in at the right level all the time or the sequences in which he isn’t will be exposed by opponents. He also must extend his game some, but that will happen with time.

Bacot had 11 double-doubles during his freshman campaign. (Jacob Turner, THI)

On the season, Bacot averaged 9.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor – he was at 51.2 percent if you remove a five-game stretch after suffering a bad ankle injury in early December in which he converted just 9 of 38 shots from the field. He converted 80-for-124 (64.5 percent) from the free throw line, handed out 39 assists, committed 55 turnovers, blocked 36 shots and registered 16 steals. Bacot scored in double figures 16 times and grabbed 10 or more rebounds 14 times. He registered 11 double-doubles. Bacot averaged 24.4 minutes playing all but one of Carolina’s games, each of which he started.

Bacot will look for more consistency as a sophomore. (Jenna Miller, THI)