FORT WORTH, Texas. - Drake Maye has picked up his second national award semifinalist nomination in as many days as he has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Davey O’Brien Award on Tuesday.

The Huntersville, N.C., product currently ranks third in the FBS in passing yards (3,145) and yards per game (314.5) and has thrown for 21 touchdown passes.

Maye is tied for the most 400-yard passing games in UNC history with three. He currently has the second-most 300-passing games in school history (12) and he became the fifth North Carolina quarterback to ever reach 60 career touchdown passes last week.

Maye continues to climb the ladder of UNC greats, he ranks fifth in total offense (8,591) and passing touchdowns (60) while ranking sixth in passing yards (7,555), career completions (580) with two regular season games remaining.The 20 Davey O’Brien semifinalist selections:

Carson Beck, Georgia

Brady Cook, Missouri

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

DrakeMaye, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Jordan McCloud, James Madison

Kyle McCord, Ohio State

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Kaidon Salter, Liberty

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Jordan Travis, Florida State

DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State

Caleb Williams, USC

The 20 quarterbacks have helped guide their respective teams to a combined record of 171-30 (.851) and lead 18 of the top-25 teams in the latest Associated Press poll. In all, eight FBS conferences as well as one football independent are represented on the list.

The next step in the process will be to select the award’s three finalists. The finalists will again be chosen based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as bonus ballots awarded from the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote.To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting their quarterback. The second round will be open until Friday, Nov. 24 at noon (CT). The three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 28, while the winner will be announced live on Friday, Dec. 8, on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 47th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.