CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye needs no introduction. He is poised to leave UNC as perhaps the program’s greatest signal caller ever, and also with plenty of hardware and maybe even as the top pick in the NFL Draft next April. So, while many storylines around the Tar Heels were the focus this spring, Maye quietly went about his business, working on footwork, and gaining chemistry with new receivers Tez Walker from Kent State and Nate McCollum from Georgia Tech. That effort began before Walker and McCollum chose a new school after entering the transfer portal last December. "He recruited them, and he recruited hard," UNC coach Mack Brown said Saturday at the Kenan Football Center following the team’s spring game. "They came here because they believe in him." Not only did Maye talk the prized transfers into coming to UNC, but he also put in the work with them on the practice field. Both guys consistently got extra work with Maye form and securing their chemistry. Brown has seen the qualities in his QB.

Former Georgia Tech WR Nate McCollum spent all spring gaining comfort with QB Drake Maye. (Jacob Turner/THI)

"It'll be so much better in the fall because Maye's going to throw it to them every day, between now and the time we start the preseason," Brown said. "When you have a quarterback with experience, it really helps a player when they're practicing." Walker noticed Maye's accountability and competitiveness almost immediately. "He’s hard on himself, so he feels like everything is on him," said Walker, who caught 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. "He’ll come up to you after every play and ask you how you want it." That chemistry showed itself during the spring game when Maye hooked up with McCollum for a 13-yard touchdown. The ball was low and behind Mccollum, but the former Yellow Jacket still had a beat on it. It wasn’t pretty, yet it was still meshed. "I made a bad throw, but he made a nice grab," Maye said. On top of his offseason recruiting and work ethic, Maye can now be seen breaking down the pregame huddle to rouse his fellow teammates. Coming off a nine-win season with the majority of the roster returning, Maye has taken last year’s success and accolades to a new level this season, using it to serve more as a voice within and of the team.

Tez Walker scored 11 touchdowns last season at Kent State, and had one in the spring game Saturday. (Jacob Turner/THI)