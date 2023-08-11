NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Walter Camp Football Foundation today named North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye as one of 45 players on the Preseason Watch List for the 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.

Maye is one of 20 quarterbacks on the prestigious watch list that includes 38 offensive players along with seven from the defensive side of the ball. Maye is also a 2023 watch list candidate for the Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award. He is also the preseason pick for the 2023 ACC Player of the Year.

Maye is coming off a season in which he completed 342-of-517 passes (66.2%) for 4,321 yards and 38 TDs, while rushing for 698 yards and seven touchdowns.

At the conclusion of the 2022 season, Maye finished second nationally in total offense per game (358.5), sixth in passing yards (308.6) and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (38). He tied for third nationally and ranked second in the Power 5 with 45 total touchdowns (38 pass, 7 rush) and 272 points accounted for. Last season, he set single-season records at UNC for yards passing (4,321), completions (342) and attempts (517) while tying the single-season record for touchdown passes with 38.

The 2023 watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November.

The 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 133 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show in December. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 57th annual national awards banquet in New Haven, Conn. in early 2024.