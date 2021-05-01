TarHeelIllustrated - Michael Carter Drafted In The 4th Round By New York Jets

University of North Carolina running back Michael Carter has been selected in the third round with the 107th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

Carter becomes the 244th Tar Heel chosen in the NFL Draft and the 40th running back. He is also the 33th Carolina football player selected in the fourth round. Carter is the eighth Tar Heel chosen by the Jets as well.

"I never thought this day would get here, but now that it has, I'm just so grateful for everything," said Carter. "Every kid grows up dreaming of making it to the NFL, and now I have a chance to live out that dream as a New York Jet. I need to thank my family. They've been so good to me and have helped me so much on this journey. I wouldn't be here without them. I also want to thank Coach Fedora and his staff, Coach Brown and his staff, and Coach G for helping me throughout my collegiate career. I've grown and learned so much over the last four years in Chapel Hill. It really was a great experience with some of the best teammates anyone could ask for. But now, it's time to look forward and do everything I can to help the New York Jets organization."

“Michael Carter was an unbelievable leader for us, who also happened to be a great player," said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. "I was impressed with Michael's game when I was with ESPN, so I was excited to coach him. He didn't disappoint. He's so patient in his running style, so he finds holes and just bursts through them with his speed and quickness. I love his energy, his commitment and his work ethic, and I fully expect him to have an excellent career with the New York Jets.

Hailing from Navarre, Florida, Carter completed his career with 3,404 rushing yards, fourth best in program history and the most in Chapel Hill in over two decades, and scored 22 rushing touchdowns. He also set a Carolina record by averaging 6.6 yards per carry among running backs with more than 300 career attempts. Carter also hauled in 82 receptions for 656 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

In his senior campaign, Carter was voted a team captain and produced perhaps the most explosive season by a running back in program history. He shattered the UNC single-season record by averaging 7.98 yards per carry, and in the process set the top two single-game rushing averages ever seen by a Tar Heel back. Carter posted 12.6 yards per carry during a 214-yard rushing performance against Virginia Tech and closed his collegiate career with 308 rushing yards (second most at UNC) and averaged a record 12.8 yards per rush at No. 9 Miami. In addition, his 18 rushes of 20 or more yards led the nation in 2020.

A finalist for the Paul Horning Award and named All-America by both Pro Football Focus (first team) and the Associated Press (third team), Carter led the ACC in 2020 with 113.2 rushing yards per game and was second in the league with 151.6 all-purpose yards per game. His 1,245 rushing yards amounted to the eight most in program history.