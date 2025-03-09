Mid-Game Run Showed Heels Have Clearly Improved

CHAPEL HILL - Much discussion surrounding North Carolina’s perceived improvement during its six-game winning streak referenced the quality of its opponents. The Tar Heels faced just one team in Florida State that finished with a winning record, making Saturday’s matchup with Duke a true measuring stick for their development and direction.

And with 8:09 remaining in the first half, UNC found itself in an all too familiar position against the Blue Devils trailing 36-21. It mirrored the first matchup between the two teams, where Duke jumped out to an early 23-6 lead, a mountain that was too big to climb for the guard-laden Tar Heels, who trailed by as many as 32 in the defeat.

In a testament to its newfound identity, North Carolina reversed the Blue Devil flurry in the regular season finale, turning a 15-point deficit into just a one point hole at the break. It was a literal positive that came from its 82-69 setback to the Devils.

The Tar Heels outscored the No. 2 team in the nation 21-7 to close out the opening 20 minutes, connecting on four of their last six shots.

“I think we were generating good looks and the right people took the right shots,” said Drake Powell.

Duke missed its final five shots to finish the opening half and did not convert a shot attempt over the final 4:47. Pressuring the ball handler was a point of emphasis on defense for North Carolina, as they forced four Blue Devil turnovers during its scoring barrage.

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg aided the run, as he was whistled for his third foul with 3:18 on the clock, propelling Blue Devil Head Coach Jon Scheyer to make a lineup change.

It also opened the door for RJ Davis to make an impact in his record 170th appearance for UNC.

In his final game inside the Smith Center, Davis willed the Tar Heels within striking distance, scoring 15 first half points, including 12 in the final 6:58.

“I mean, I just felt good the whole game. Shots were falling, my adrenaline, my confidence was up. Everything felt like it couldn’t go wrong,” he said. “I just felt great and I think that’s just the basketball gods being on my side [with] it being my last game so [I] just wanted to go out with a bang.”