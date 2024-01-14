A couple of weeks, and four ACC games, have gone by since we last put together a report about North Carolina and the NET.

Unlike last season, when UNC fans were forced to root for teams like Ohio State and Michigan to win late-season games to enhance the Tar Heels’ NCAA Tournament resume, it appears that won’t be an issue next month. But, the quest for a number one seed is on, and it’s very realistic for Hubert Davis’ team.

So, with all of the games for the weekend complete, and the NET fully updated, it’s time for the next installment of our deep dive into Carolina’s NET resume.