CHAPEL HILL – Tyler Powell registered just two tackles in North Carolina’s loss at California last Saturday, but that doesn’t come close to reflecting the impact he had on the game for the Tar Heels, nor does it portend to his importance to the defense moving forward. At 6-4 and 285 pounds, Powell has become the quintessential utility guy for the Heels up front. He can line up in any of the four spots along the defensive line, and in Berkeley actually did just that. Big, strong and comfortable playing low, Powell can control his gaps in the three or four technique while occupying multiple blockers. Lean enough, quick off the snap and with terrific technique, he can get around offensive tackles to disrupt opposing passing games. And now with UNC having to navigate the next eight games without either starting defense end, with Malik Carney and Tomon Fox each serving four-game suspensions, Powell’s value has never been greater to the Tar Heels. He was needed more inside at Cal, so that’s where he played. Now, he may slide outside for the majority of his snaps. But, either way, the staff is comfortable no matter where he lines up.

Powell versus Baylor in 2015. USA Today

“He did that,” UNC defensive coordinator John Papuchis said, referring to the Cal game. “He played nose, he played 3 technique and he played end all in the game, and I thought he did it pretty seamlessly without missing a beat and having any missed assignments or anything. “He is to that point, most guys don’t ever get to that point. But, he’s special in terms of his football IQ is really very good.” For Powell, it’s about more than just knowing what his assignments are in various situations, it’s about imparting his knowledge on the younger players. That also makes the team better. “I take pride in knowing what our whole defense is doing,” he said. “It not only helps me be able to play other positions, but I can help coach up younger guys.” While Powell has played inside and outside throughout his UNC career, but the plan this fall was to mainly use him on the edge. But, when starting tackle Aaron Crawford went down with a knee injury two weeks ago, however, it necessitated that Powell move inside at least for the Cal game. The transition was smooth, predictably smooth in the eyes of the staff. Powell’s ability to adjust almost on the fly makes him quite the treasure to coaches.

Tyler Powell. Bruce Young, THI