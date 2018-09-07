Mr. Flexibility
CHAPEL HILL – Tyler Powell registered just two tackles in North Carolina’s loss at California last Saturday, but that doesn’t come close to reflecting the impact he had on the game for the Tar Heels, nor does it portend to his importance to the defense moving forward.
At 6-4 and 285 pounds, Powell has become the quintessential utility guy for the Heels up front. He can line up in any of the four spots along the defensive line, and in Berkeley actually did just that.
Big, strong and comfortable playing low, Powell can control his gaps in the three or four technique while occupying multiple blockers. Lean enough, quick off the snap and with terrific technique, he can get around offensive tackles to disrupt opposing passing games.
And now with UNC having to navigate the next eight games without either starting defense end, with Malik Carney and Tomon Fox each serving four-game suspensions, Powell’s value has never been greater to the Tar Heels. He was needed more inside at Cal, so that’s where he played. Now, he may slide outside for the majority of his snaps.
But, either way, the staff is comfortable no matter where he lines up.
“He did that,” UNC defensive coordinator John Papuchis said, referring to the Cal game. “He played nose, he played 3 technique and he played end all in the game, and I thought he did it pretty seamlessly without missing a beat and having any missed assignments or anything.
“He is to that point, most guys don’t ever get to that point. But, he’s special in terms of his football IQ is really very good.”
For Powell, it’s about more than just knowing what his assignments are in various situations, it’s about imparting his knowledge on the younger players. That also makes the team better.
“I take pride in knowing what our whole defense is doing,” he said. “It not only helps me be able to play other positions, but I can help coach up younger guys.”
While Powell has played inside and outside throughout his UNC career, but the plan this fall was to mainly use him on the edge. But, when starting tackle Aaron Crawford went down with a knee injury two weeks ago, however, it necessitated that Powell move inside at least for the Cal game.
The transition was smooth, predictably smooth in the eyes of the staff. Powell’s ability to adjust almost on the fly makes him quite the treasure to coaches.
“He’s not a guy that has to have a tremendous amount of reps because he’s smart, he really knows the defense, he’s not a rep guy that you have to rep over and over and over before he has something down,” Carolina Coach Larry Fedora said. “Once Tyler sees it a couple of times he understands it, and that’s why it’s nice to have him back because he can play both positions for us.”
Had it not been for an injury Powell suffered last September, the Tar Heels wouldn’t even have his services right now.
After missing the first two games, Powell played in the third and fourth contests at Old Dominion and home versus Duke, but he didn’t play again, his season ending abruptly because of an injury. Powell spent the spring semester at home in Virginia recovering and training, returned for summer school in June and is in the best shape of his career and owning the best mindset since he became a Tar Heel.
“I’m excited to have the chance to come back and play again, because with what happened last year changed my mindset a little bit,” Powell said. “And since this summer I’ve really been able to enjoy the game a lot more, being around the guys on the team, being able to help coach up some of the younger guys.
“I just enjoy being back out there, and whatever comes from my performance this season comes, but that’s not the first thing on my mind. I’m more worried about how we do as a team.”
And with Powell roaming the front line helping the Heels in whatever he called on, that prospect is certainly enhanced.