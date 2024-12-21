New York Native Jackson Shines in MSG Debut

(Photo by USA Today)

NEW YORK – Every single day since the summertime, Ian Jackson finishes practice at the Dean E. Smith Center, cools down and showers, and then grabs his phone. He sends the same two-word text to the most important person in his college life these days. “Coach Davis,” the text reads. That’s it, just those two words. He usually gets a reply instantly. “Player Jackson,” Hubert Davis writes back. And then, because Davis wants to know what his star freshman wants, he grabs the phone and uses it for its originally-intended purpose, and calls Jackson. “I just wasn’t fully understanding the college game yet when I first got here, and I want to learn,” Jackson said Saturday. “I want to grow more, every day, as a basketball player, as a student, and as a human. So he calls me and I pick his brain a little bit, ask him what more he wants to see from me, what can I do better. “Just trying to grow.” That growth Jackson is looking for? It was there in spades at Madison Square Garden at the CBS Sports Classic. Playing for the first time at the legendary arena, the Bronx kid had his best game as a collegian as North Carolina rallied for a hugely-important win over UCLA. With 30-40 of his family and friends watching, and the nerves settled down in his stomach, Jackson poured in 24 points, his career-high, and helped lead the Tar Heels to a 76-74 win.

UNC guard Ian Jackson led the Tar Heels with 24 points in their victory over UCLA on Saturday. (Photo by USA Today)

Showing fearlessness on his drives, and a sweet outside touch, Jackson made 8 of 13 from the floor and showed he’s ready for a bigger role on the Tar Heels. “Ian is growing and growing, man,” UNC’s Seth Trimble said. “Him playing at the Garden, that was huge for him, that comfort was there for him and it showed. He looked comfortable from the get-go, and that’s what we need from him. “Ian erupted.” Jackson is a born and bred New Yorker, having played three years of high school at the legendary Cardinal Hayes program, just a short subway ride on the 2 or the 4 train from Madison Square Garden. Cardinal Hayes produced NBA alumni like Kevin Loughery and Jamal Mashburn, as well as 1980s UNC star Jimmy Black, a captain on the 1982 national championship team. “My old coach there (Joe Lods) told me that Jimmy played here and was great,” Jackson said. "I definitely have to get up with him and talk to him, hope to do that soon.” Despite his New York roots, Jackson never even visited MSG until Nov. 8 of last year, when he took in a Knicks-Spurs game. A longtime Knicks fan, Jackson said he and Davis have talked Knicks history a lot, and Davis brought in former Knicks standout John Starks to give the Tar Heels a pep talk Friday. “He (Starks) came to talk to them about what it means to come to New York and play in the Garden,” Davis said. “And the way they came back, how resilient they were today, reminded me what being a Knick is all about.”

“That was just so fun, hearing the noise from everybody, sheesh it was great and electric. Once I got going and my teammates found me, the game started feeling really comfortable.” UNC G Ian Jackson

That resiliency has become a UNC trademark this season, as on Saturday they continued their bad habit of falling behind double digits before rallying. Jackson’s scoring was a huge reason the Heels were able to rally. With Mom, Latisha Simon and Dad, Dwight Jackson watching from behind the UNC bench, Jackson began the game with a pair of transition 3-pointers, both of which electrified the heavily pro- Tar Heels crowd here. The first came 4:09 in, a three from the left side that tied the game at 9. A few minutes later Jackson drained one from the right side to cut the deficit to 23-18. With UNC committing 11 first half turnovers, it was Jackson’s 13 first-half points that kept UNC within striking range, down 40-32 at the break. “That was just so fun, hearing the noise from everybody, sheesh it was great and electric,” said Jackson, whose 90-mph speech speed proves he’s a true New Yorker. “Once I got going and my teammates found me, the game started feeling really comfortable.” After intermission Jackson played just about the entire second half, coming out of the game only for offense-defense substitutions. With a driving layup slicing through the Bruins defense in the opening, he continued to show he’s not just an outside shooter.

UNC guard Ian Jackson scored 24 points Saturday in the time he has played at Madison Square Garden (Photo by USA Today)