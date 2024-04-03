CHAPEL HILL – With 21 true freshmen and a junior college transfer enrolling early at North Carolina, the program has made each of them available to the media to learn more about them and allow fans to get some insight into the newest Tar Heels.

One of the newest Tar Heels we spoke with is defensive back Tyrane Stewart. Below is his bio, notes about the conversation, and the interview. Note, the interview was done right before spring practice started.

UNC’s bio on Stewart:





Tyrane Stewart

Defensive Back

6-foot-1, 185 pounds

South Pike High School

East Mississippi Community College

Osyka, MS

Here is UNC's bio on Stewart:

• A transfer from East Mississippi Community College with two years of eligibility remaining

• Ranked as the No. 58 JUCO prospect in the nation and the sixth-ranked cornerback by 247Sports

• Posted 64 tackles, two INTs and 12 PBU as a sophomore

• Helped EMCC to a 10-3 record and a berth in the NJCAA Championship game

• Tabbed a second-team preseason All-American by JCGridiron

• Tallied 14 tackles and an INT as a freshman

• Was a standout defensive back at South Pike HS

• Earned 4A second-team all-state honors as a senior

• Named a Bernard Blackwell South All-Star

• Notched 51 tackles, an INT and five PBU

• Added 27 tackles, two TFL, two INTs and two PBU as a junior

• Also competed in track and field as a prepster

• Coached by Buddy Stephens at EMCC

• Coached by Brinson Wall at South Pike.





Here are some notes and excerpts from the interview:

*When we spoke with Stewart after he committed, he said he was glad he took the path he did getting to major college football. When we spoke with him this time, he elaborated on that.

“I’m glad I took that path. That route made me stronger and the man I am today.”

*Stewart didn’t have a lot of options coming out of high school because very few people saw him play. Osyka, MS, is in a rural county that borders Louisiana, and the town’s population was just 440 in the 2010 census. An incredible fact: Osyka’s peak population was at 821 in 1910, and it has steadily gone down since the 1940s. Today, it reportedly has a population of 331.

So, he decided the JUCO path was best for him, and in choosing EMCC, he would get coached up and seen by bigger four-year schools.

“I went to that program because they were winning and I knew I could get seen out of there if I came in and compete. Out of high school, I honestly thought football would be over for me. So, I went there, I worked it every day, night in and night out.”

*Stewart says he had chances to play at South Alabama and Troy, but needed more. Those could have been preferred walk-on offers as well, as Rivals does not post those schools on his offer sheet. It does have Arkansas State, Southern Miss, UNLV, and Louisiana-Monroe.

“Honestly, I feel like I could have been bigger that that.”

*As much as Stewart rolled the dice going to JC, he has to pinch himself being at UNC.

“Honestly, I never expected myself to be here. It’s like a dream come true. Because I never thought about this school at all when I was smaller.”

*So, with that in mind, what was his first Oh Wow moment?

“When I stepped on the field. My first time walking on the field, I said, ‘I want to play here,’ on my OV. That was the biggest thing. I told my uncle that.”



