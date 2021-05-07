 TarHeelIllustrated - No. 21: George Barclay
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 10:15:20 -0500') }} football Edit

No. 21: George Barclay

George Barclay came a decade after Rameses was born and before Choo Choo, but he was certainly a mega star.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
No. 21

Name: George Barclay

Position: OG, LB

Jersey #: 99

Years: 1932-34

Honors: Consensus All-America in 1934; All-America in 1933; All-Southern Conference 1933 & 1934; Jersey number has been retired; Barclay Road in Chapel Hill is named after him.

Notable Stats: NA

In Closing: Carolina’s first All-America, Barclay started both ways for three seasons. Described as a “tremendous blocker and ferocious tackler,” Barclay was literally all over the field every time Carolina played a game. A captain as a senior, Barclay led UNC to the first season in one of UNC’s best stretches ever, a six-year run that saw it go 44-8-4. The Tar Heels were 7-1-1 that final season of Barclay’s.

This period, ignited in large part by Barclay and the teams he played on, are very important in Carolina’s football history. College football was a fast-growing sport, but just 10 years earlier, UNC adopted the Ram mascot nicknamed “Rameses,” so it was still a bit behind certain other parts of the country. But the six-year run during Barclay’s career, and a decade later with the Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice era, firmly put UNC football on the national map for most of more than a decade. Barclay was later UNC’s head coach from 1953-55.


