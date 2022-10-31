CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina graduate jack Noah Taylor will miss the rest of the season, UNC announced just prior to Mack Brown’s weekly press conference Monday morning at the Kenan Football Center.

Taylor was injured late in the first quarter of the Tar Heels’ 42-24 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium. With Pitt facing a third-and-10, Taylor rushed the passer from the right side, and while engaged and working toward Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis, Taylor buckled to the ground.

It was described as a “non-contact injury” and Taylor immediately left the game and did not return.

“Very, very disappointed for Noah Taylor… He has been wonderful for us,” Brown said. “He’s a tremendous leader, and he’s a reason our defense has improved so much.”

Taylor played a season-low 17 snaps in the game, and played 446 on the season earning a grade of 75.7 according to PFF. Taylor is eighth on the team in tackles with 28, including 6.0 TFLs. Taylor leads the Tar Heels with 3.5 sacks, and is regarded as one of the unit’s leaders.

Senior Chris Collins got the majority of the snaps with Taylor out, and was backed up by true freshman Malaki Hamrick.

Taylor played his first four college seasons at Virginia before transferring to UNC last winter, using his Covid season in Chapel Hill. The No. 17 Tar Heels head to UVA this Saturday for a noon start.

Carolina is 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC.

***UPDATE. Monday, 2:20 PM: UNC just announed that starting power end Des Evans and starting RB Caleb Hood are also out for the season.

Evans’ season ends with 25 tackles, one TFL, and three QB hurries. Hood’s season ends with him rushing the ball 43 times for 250 yards and no touchdowns, plus he caught 13 passes for 119 yards, and a score.