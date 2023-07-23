Successful would be the appropriate word to describe Isiah Harwell's summer. The nation's ninth-ranked rising junior won a gold medal with Team USA U16 squad. He was on the title winning team at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, and he was the catalyst for the Utah Prospects earlier in the month when they won the Adidas 3SSB 16U Championship.

Rivals' Jason Jordan took notice at the Adidas Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina and wrote, "From low post fadeaway jumpers to countermoves from the free-throw line extended, coaches raved about Harwell’s NBA bag on the offensive end and his potential as a lockdown defender with his size (6-foot-6) and length. Two coaches said Harwell was top two for the highest ceilings in the class, and multiple coaches raved about how he’s seemingly elevated the mental aspect of his game, staying in attack mode more consistently. Harwell impacted the game in a variety of different ways on and off the stat sheet and proved to be a matchup problem throughout."

North Carolina offered Harwell last September, and they have been keeping close tabs ever since. The coaching staff sat noticeably throughout the live periods this spring and summer at many of his games.

The attention has not been lost on the 5star guard. His brother, Malek, went in-depth with Tar Heel Illustrated Thursday night about all of these subjects, and the impact UNC's efforts have had: