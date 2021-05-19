North Carolina Offers 4-Star 2022 PG Seth Trimble

Trimble is brothers with former Tar Heel J.P. Tokoto, who played at UNC from 2012-15, and was a starter his last two seasons playing for Roy Williams. Tokoto played 107 games as a Tar Heel, starting 67 times. He averaged 6.7 points for his career with a high of 9.3 points per game as a sophomore. He scored 722 points at UNC, grabbed 469 rebounds, and handed out 293 assists.

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Trimble is the No. 109 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022 and No. 31 player at his position. Among his other offers are from Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, Michigan, and many others.

Trimble averaged 23.9 points per game this past season for a Menominee Falls team that finished 17-8 and played in the Division 1 sectional finals. He also averaged 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

Virginia has not offered Trimble yet, but he told the Rivals Michigan site, The Wolverine, that he regularly speaks with Tony Bennett and his staff a lot, and frequently with Michigan’s staff.

As for what Trimble is looking for in a program and staff?

"(I want) a coaching staff that loves me and my personality, loves the way I play," he told The Wolverine. "A school where I can go and know I'm going to play and make a huge impact be really the best player I can."

He also said he plans on visiting as many schools as he can in June and July and will release a list sometime during the AAU season.