Film Review: How Ven-Allen Lubin Helped Keep the Season Alive

When you are 13-10, and on the wrong side of the bubble every game is your biggest one. But North Carolina-Pitt could be rightfully called a must win for both teams. Each one entered Saturday's action basically mirrors of each other.

According to ESPN bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, the Panthers were in the next four out group at No. 74. The Tar Heels were in he same club, and one more spot back at No. 75. A win for UNC wouldn't put them in overnight, but it would provide a quad two victory, and the blessing to live to fight for another day.

Pitt took the first meeting 73-65 in late January. Not only was North Carolina looking for revenge, they also had a week to prepare. There was an obvious game plan. Pitt had caused problems the first time with their switching defense that exchanged all five spots.

Hubert Davis was going to counter with Ven-Allen Lubin. The Tar Heel inside game has been much maligned, but this time around the big man put the Panthers behind the eight ball right out of the gate. He scored nine out of his team's first twelve points in the opening four minutes and 27 seconds. He also added two more buckets to open the second half.

Lubin may not have crossed your mind this week when it came to a plan of attack, but he had 17 points in 8 of 12 shooting to prove why his coach made the right decision to make him a major priority.

