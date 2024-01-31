CHAPEL HILL – The world of college athletics is shifting and North Carolina is making swift changes to adapt.

On January 15, North Carolina’s football collective, Heels4Life, launched its ‘Hold The Line’ campaign with the goal of fundraising $1 million. This objective coincided with their year-long fundraising effort, which has a goal of $5 million for 2024.

The collective was founded with the mission of ‘adding value to the scholarships of the UNC Football team through Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities.’ The work of the organization helps ‘provide financial, educational, and professional development support while facilitating charitable engagements to benefit the Tar Heel community.’

With the $1 million benchmark set, Tar Heel fans reached the goal on Tuesday, highlighting a commitment to football inside Kenan Stadium.

Following an offseason that featured 14 departures via the transfer portal, utilizing NIL became a top priority for the North Carolina staff.

On the day of the ‘Hold The Line’ launch, Mack Brown addressed NIL and its future in Chapel Hill.

“It’s real. It’s here. It’s something that we all have to embrace," he said. "It’s something I’m asking our fans to jump on board [with], whether it’s our website, our grassroots fans, our season ticket holders, [or] our alumni. All North Carolina fans need to align and get on board cause it’s real, it’s here, and it’s fair.”