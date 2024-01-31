North Carolina's 'Hold The Line' NIL Campaign Reaches $1 Million Goal
CHAPEL HILL – The world of college athletics is shifting and North Carolina is making swift changes to adapt.
On January 15, North Carolina’s football collective, Heels4Life, launched its ‘Hold The Line’ campaign with the goal of fundraising $1 million. This objective coincided with their year-long fundraising effort, which has a goal of $5 million for 2024.
The collective was founded with the mission of ‘adding value to the scholarships of the UNC Football team through Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities.’ The work of the organization helps ‘provide financial, educational, and professional development support while facilitating charitable engagements to benefit the Tar Heel community.’
With the $1 million benchmark set, Tar Heel fans reached the goal on Tuesday, highlighting a commitment to football inside Kenan Stadium.
Following an offseason that featured 14 departures via the transfer portal, utilizing NIL became a top priority for the North Carolina staff.
On the day of the ‘Hold The Line’ launch, Mack Brown addressed NIL and its future in Chapel Hill.
“It’s real. It’s here. It’s something that we all have to embrace," he said. "It’s something I’m asking our fans to jump on board [with], whether it’s our website, our grassroots fans, our season ticket holders, [or] our alumni. All North Carolina fans need to align and get on board cause it’s real, it’s here, and it’s fair.”
Brown added that members of the North Carolina program need to be treated to the same opportunities as those across college football.
Increasing their presence in the NIL world and establishing a football-focused collective helped the Tar Heels answer any concerns about Drake Maye’s departure via the portal. It also helped them bolster their roster this offseason with seven transfer additions, including Texas A&M transfers Max and Jake Johnson.
While the initial campaign turned in a successful result, the NIL efforts are just beginning for the UNC football program.
"As dedicated Tar Heels, football needs your support to stay competitive and raise the bar. Supporting the Heels4Life NIL collective is our greatest fundraising need and the most significant tool we have to make a positive impact within our program over the next three years and the foreseeable future," Brown said in a release.
In April, the NCAA will vote on whether universities and athletic departments will be allowed to hold a bigger role and responsibility when it comes to controlling NIL for student-athletes.
If it were to pass, North Carolina is prepared for its impact and how they can continue to stay up to date in the new world of college athletics.
“We anticipate that increased involvement will be allowed, and we are working to be ready,” said Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham in a press release. “In preparation, the three collectives are in discussions to move under one umbrella so that both our Department of Athletics and The Rams Club can collaborate with them more effectively within the rules.”