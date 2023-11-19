North Carolina Sitting Fourth in National Recruiting Rankings
With the Early Signing Period in the rearview mirror, North Carolina finds itself in a familiar place. Yet another highly ranked class has the Tar Heels sitting at No. 4 nationally. They are also among familiar names among the top of the heap such as Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas . But there also upstarts such as Rutgers and Missouri who are in uncharted waters.
Last week we looked at the Atlantic Coast Conference rankings. North Carolina is currently second among its league rivals. Today we will focus on exactly this class stands among the very best that college basketball has to offer.
1) Duke
Signees: No. 1, Cooper Flagg, 6-8, 195; No. 12, Kon Knueppel, 6-6, 215; No, 17, Isaiah Evans, 6-6, 170; No. 25, Patrick Ngongba, 6-10. 235; No. 77, Darren Harris, 6-5, 200.
The Summary: The Blue Devils are familiar with the top recruiting spot. This is Jon Scheyer's second time at No. 1 in as many classes during his tenure. The addition of Cooper Flagg certainly didn't hurt their standing. The nation's top-ranked player is considered by many scouts to be the best prospect in several years. Kon Knueppel is thought to be the best shooter of the class, and Isaiah Evans gives them a trio of five-stars. Patrick Ngongba will also be the inside anchor next season. There are lots of skill and bigger perimeter players in this group, plus a good mixture of inside/outside talent. Their average player rating was the second highest of any program in the country at 4.6. However, make no mistake, the signing of Flagg is the big reason they hold the top spot, and probably will be the difference in them staying there. They are in the lead pack for five-star guard, V.J. Edgecombe. His addition would only solidify their standing.
2) Kentucky
Signees: No. 10, Boogie Fland, 6-3, 160; No. 11, Jayden Quaintance, 6-10, 235, No. 44 Somto Cyril, 6-10, 241; No. 92, Travis Perry, 6-2, 170.
Summary: The class of 2024 started out slowly for John Calipari. He did get a commitment in the summer from Somto Cyril, but there was so much time spent trying to complete the current roster that the full focus on this group was delayed, The coaching staff rebounded nicely, and made a strong close during the Early Signing Period with pledges from Quaintance and Perry last week alone.
In assessing the haul, Calipari called Fland the best point guard in the country, Quaintance a "prodigy," Cyril "an incredible athlete, shot-blocker, and rebounder," and he described Perry as a "winner," and said he has "great range, a high IQ, and feel."
The class is ranked No. 2 overall, and it is expected that at least two of these players have a strong shot to crack next season's starting lineup. The Cats are also in the lead to land another five-star. Billy, Richmond, the No. 20 ranked senior prospect is considered to be a strong UK lean. Somebody will have to make a major charge to knock them out of the second spot.
3) Missouri
Signees: No. 26, Annor Boateng, 6-5, 205; No, 64, Marcus Allen, 6-7, 210; No. 65, Trent Burns, 7-2, 220; No. 99, Peyton Marshall, 6-10, 305; No. 130, Antonio Barrett, 6-5, 180.
Summary: Missouri finished one spot behind Kentucky in both the conference and national rankings. Interestingly enough, it came down to the Jayden Quaintance sweepstakes to see which program finished on top. The Tigers have strength in numbers. Their five commits have a star average of 3.8. That is still very high nationally, but it is the lowest of the top-five. The peach of the group is Annor Boateng, Only two spots separate Boateng at No. 26 from five-star status. It is obvious that second-year coach, Dennis Gates, has this program on solid footing after a strong initial campaign.
4) North Carolina
Signees: No. 8, Drake Powell, 6-6, 195; No. 9, Ian Jackson, 6-6, 186; No. 63, James Brown, 6-10, 210.
The Summary: Who was the one team who had a higher player rating average than Duke? That would be North Carolina at 4.67. Two of their signees are in the top-ten, and both of them are obviously five-stars. Each player answers a need for the Tar Heels. Powell is the physical big wing who can defend, run the floor, and slash to the rim. Jackson is the perimeter playmaker who is electric, and can get a bucket. Brown will provide inside depth and talent for next season that the Tar Heels will badly covet with the graduation of Armando Bacot. The addition of a pair of five-stars has helped establish Hubert Davis as a made man on the recruiting trail. UNC is currently not recruiting anyone else in the 2024 class.
5) Kansas
Signees: No. 6, Flory Bidunga, 6-9, 220; No. 40, Labaron Philon, 6-3, 175; No. 49, Rakease Passmore, 6-5, 180
The Summary: Bill Self not only has the sixth best class right now in 2024, he also has amassed some of the very best quality in the country with three top-50 recruits. Flory Bidunga is the highest rated post player among high school seniors. Self pulled the upset after it appeared he was Duke's to lose. His high school numbers last winter were staggering, and he shot over 70% from the field. He should fit in right where Hunter Dickinson left off. Self pulled another coup to get Labaron Philon. The four-star guard chose the Jayhawks after de-committing from Auburn. He is a highly ranked point guard who can score, distribute, and defend the position. Rakease Passmore will come to Lawrence as one of the top athletes in the class. He is jaw-dropping in the open floor, and spends much of his time above the rim. He can also lockdown defensively.
6) Rutgers
Signees: No. 2, Airious "Ace" Bailey, 6-9, 200; No. 101, Lathan Sommerville, 6-10, 240; No. 129, Dylan Grant, 6-7, 205; NR, Bryce Dortch, 6-8, 190
Steve Pickiell has landed three players inside Rivals Top 150, but this recruiting haul is about Ace Bailey. The nation's second-ranked player is the highest rated recruit ever to go to the Scarlet Knights. The 6-9 wing has all of the tools, and some scouts say he has the highest upside of anyone in the class. Rutgers is also the heavy favorite to land Dylan Harper who comes in at No. 3 nationally. If that happens that would give them two of the current top three players, and would rocket them into the top five. Dylan Grant is a three/four who is at his best getting to the rim. Bryce Dortch is noted for his outside shooting.
7) Purdue
Signees: No. 32, Kanon Catchings, 6-6, 170; No. 86, Gicarri Harris, 6-3, 170; No. 89, Raleigh Burgess, 6-10, 230; NR, Daniel Jacobsen, 7-2, 235; NR, C.J. Cox, 6-2, 175; NR, Jack Benter, 6-5, 180
Summary: There is strength in numbers for Purdue thanks to six signees. That isn't to say that the quality isn't there. There are three top-100 players in the fold including Kanon Catchings who comes in at No. 32. He was a big one to keep home. Catchings is a bucket, and one of the best bulk scorers in the class. Gicarri Harris is the son of Purdue legend, Glenn "Big Dog" Robinson. He will provide another backcourt member who can put the ball in the basket. Raleigh Burgess was ranked as high as No. 89 at one point, but injuries sidelined him, and knocked him out of the top-150. Burgess is athletic, can shoot, and defend. You would expect a 7-foot-2 center to go to Purdue, and that is where Daniel Jacobsen will be. Cox and Benter will add back court skill and shooting.
8) Miami
Signees: No. 7, Jalil Bethea, 6-4, 175; No. 45, Austin Swartz, 6-4, 165; Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, 6.7, 215.
The Summary: Miami has turned into a steady force in the recruiting world. The Hurricanes added three wings led by Jalil Bethea, who is the highest ranked recruit ever signed by the program. He is considered one of the top scorers in the 2024 class. He will be a player we hear a lot about from day one. Austin Swartz is a solid backcourt talent who chose the Canes over a solid list of suitors that included several other ACC competitors. Jim Larranaga is the only college coach who has reached the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons. A big reason has been due to successes on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Don't look for that to slow down anytime soon.
9) Arizona
Signees: No. 31, Carter Bryant, 6-7, 190; No. 37, Jamari Phillips, 6-3, 170; No. 96, Emmanuel Stephen, 7-0, 215
Summary: This haul has taken place with a pair of signees in the top-40, and all three in the top-100. Carter Bryant will bring size and athleticism to the small forward spot. Jamari Phillips has five-star potential when he puts the ball on the floor, and the seven-foot Stephen may be an offensive project, but his rim protection is college ready.
10) Texas
Signees: No. 4, Tre Johnson, 6-6, 180; No. 30, Cameron Scott, 6-5, 165.
Summary: Texas will enter the SEC next season on quite the roll under Rodney Terry. He made the Elite Eight last season in his first year, and he as backed that up with a top-10 recruiting class. The Longhorns made a major move last Thursday with the commitment of Tre Johnson. It was a tough battle between them and Baylor for the fourth-ranked guard. He is the highest ranked player so far to sign with a 2024-25 SEC program. Johnson is one of the very top players in the class, and in fact, he held the No. 1 spot previously. They also signed Cam Scott who is a very similar type of explosive guard who has flirted with five-star status. The Horns should have a loaded and electric freshman backcourt ready to go when they enter the Southeastern Conference next season.