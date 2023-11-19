With the Early Signing Period in the rearview mirror, North Carolina finds itself in a familiar place. Yet another highly ranked class has the Tar Heels sitting at No. 4 nationally. They are also among familiar names among the top of the heap such as Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas . But there also upstarts such as Rutgers and Missouri who are in uncharted waters.

Last week we looked at the Atlantic Coast Conference rankings. North Carolina is currently second among its league rivals. Today we will focus on exactly this class stands among the very best that college basketball has to offer.

1) Duke

Signees: No. 1, Cooper Flagg, 6-8, 195; No. 12, Kon Knueppel, 6-6, 215; No, 17, Isaiah Evans, 6-6, 170; No. 25, Patrick Ngongba, 6-10. 235; No. 77, Darren Harris, 6-5, 200.

The Summary: The Blue Devils are familiar with the top recruiting spot. This is Jon Scheyer's second time at No. 1 in as many classes during his tenure. The addition of Cooper Flagg certainly didn't hurt their standing. The nation's top-ranked player is considered by many scouts to be the best prospect in several years. Kon Knueppel is thought to be the best shooter of the class, and Isaiah Evans gives them a trio of five-stars. Patrick Ngongba will also be the inside anchor next season. There are lots of skill and bigger perimeter players in this group, plus a good mixture of inside/outside talent. Their average player rating was the second highest of any program in the country at 4.6. However, make no mistake, the signing of Flagg is the big reason they hold the top spot, and probably will be the difference in them staying there. They are in the lead pack for five-star guard, V.J. Edgecombe. His addition would only solidify their standing.

2) Kentucky

Signees: No. 10, Boogie Fland, 6-3, 160; No. 11, Jayden Quaintance, 6-10, 235, No. 44 Somto Cyril, 6-10, 241; No. 92, Travis Perry, 6-2, 170.

Summary: The class of 2024 started out slowly for John Calipari. He did get a commitment in the summer from Somto Cyril, but there was so much time spent trying to complete the current roster that the full focus on this group was delayed, The coaching staff rebounded nicely, and made a strong close during the Early Signing Period with pledges from Quaintance and Perry last week alone.

In assessing the haul, Calipari called Fland the best point guard in the country, Quaintance a "prodigy," Cyril "an incredible athlete, shot-blocker, and rebounder," and he described Perry as a "winner," and said he has "great range, a high IQ, and feel."

The class is ranked No. 2 overall, and it is expected that at least two of these players have a strong shot to crack next season's starting lineup. The Cats are also in the lead to land another five-star. Billy, Richmond, the No. 20 ranked senior prospect is considered to be a strong UK lean. Somebody will have to make a major charge to knock them out of the second spot.

3) Missouri

Signees: No. 26, Annor Boateng, 6-5, 205; No, 64, Marcus Allen, 6-7, 210; No. 65, Trent Burns, 7-2, 220; No. 99, Peyton Marshall, 6-10, 305; No. 130, Antonio Barrett, 6-5, 180.

Summary: Missouri finished one spot behind Kentucky in both the conference and national rankings. Interestingly enough, it came down to the Jayden Quaintance sweepstakes to see which program finished on top. The Tigers have strength in numbers. Their five commits have a star average of 3.8. That is still very high nationally, but it is the lowest of the top-five. The peach of the group is Annor Boateng, Only two spots separate Boateng at No. 26 from five-star status. It is obvious that second-year coach, Dennis Gates, has this program on solid footing after a strong initial campaign.

4) North Carolina

Signees: No. 8, Drake Powell, 6-6, 195; No. 9, Ian Jackson, 6-6, 186; No. 63, James Brown, 6-10, 210.

The Summary: Who was the one team who had a higher player rating average than Duke? That would be North Carolina at 4.67. Two of their signees are in the top-ten, and both of them are obviously five-stars. Each player answers a need for the Tar Heels. Powell is the physical big wing who can defend, run the floor, and slash to the rim. Jackson is the perimeter playmaker who is electric, and can get a bucket. Brown will provide inside depth and talent for next season that the Tar Heels will badly covet with the graduation of Armando Bacot. The addition of a pair of five-stars has helped establish Hubert Davis as a made man on the recruiting trail. UNC is currently not recruiting anyone else in the 2024 class.

5) Kansas

Signees: No. 6, Flory Bidunga, 6-9, 220; No. 40, Labaron Philon, 6-3, 175; No. 49, Rakease Passmore, 6-5, 180

The Summary: Bill Self not only has the sixth best class right now in 2024, he also has amassed some of the very best quality in the country with three top-50 recruits. Flory Bidunga is the highest rated post player among high school seniors. Self pulled the upset after it appeared he was Duke's to lose. His high school numbers last winter were staggering, and he shot over 70% from the field. He should fit in right where Hunter Dickinson left off. Self pulled another coup to get Labaron Philon. The four-star guard chose the Jayhawks after de-committing from Auburn. He is a highly ranked point guard who can score, distribute, and defend the position. Rakease Passmore will come to Lawrence as one of the top athletes in the class. He is jaw-dropping in the open floor, and spends much of his time above the rim. He can also lockdown defensively.