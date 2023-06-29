Great Deal For UNC Fans: Through July 6th, 20 percent off all Edibles on http://rogueshop.com . We have two new edibles Delta 9 Live Rosin 25 mg gummies all natural no solvents and our new strongest gummies are now up and they are 275 mg Delta 8 gummies. Discount Code: UNC20 <><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

CHAPEL HILL – One of the prevailing themes throughout the first several months of the offseason for North Carolina, which included 15 spring practices, was a need for greater physical passion, toughness, and violence. The word “violence” was used quite a bit with respect to the defense, but it also applies to the other side of the ball, notably up front and with respect to a power run game new coordinator Chip Lindsey worked to install this spring. It isn’t that the Tar Heels are going all Nebraska circa 1980s or anything, it is more that Lindsey emphasized having that in their bag. Often mentioned as a priority before, it never fully materialized. Lindsey set out this past spring to make it into a reality, and everything begins is up front with the offensive line. In fact, perhaps the most important position group on the team this past spring was the o-line. Lindsey wants to balance quarterback Drake Maye’s amazing passing gifts with a ground attack that better complements him than was the case with the Heels last fall. So, it starts up front. “As a running back room, we’re getting more north and south; that’s very important,” graduate center Corey Gaynor said. “As an o-line, we’re coming off the football more and putting more of an emphasis on getting off the ball and getting to the second-level guys and getting some yards that we need.”

Veteran center Corey Gaynr (65) says running north and south is the mission for the entire offense. (Kevin Roy/THI)

The offensive line has been partly responsible for UNC ranking No. 90 in tackles for loss allowed and No. 101 in sacks allowed last fall. A year earlier, Carolina gave up a whopping 49 sacks. So, it isn’t just plowing ahead and road grading defenders paving paths for backs to run through, it’s about everything encompassing the jobs of the five guys up front. Pass protection was a huge emphasis in the spring. New offensive line coach Randy Clements, known as a glass-chewing grinder who builds lines in that image, implemented a series of new drills for the linemen to improve footwork and body balance. Thus, increased quickness means being more adept at reacting to blitzes, when to help a teammate in pass protection, and so on. While the defensive front got the better of the o-line in the spring game, progress was made with Clements’ group. “We think we’ve improved in the offensive line,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. But truth be told, the line had to take several steps forward. Maye took way too many hits a year ago, and to avoid having to use him so much in the run game, the guys up front must consistently open holes so a conventional run game removes some of that from Maye. The first step in elevating performance is right at the point of attack.

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year, Willie Lampkin could start this fall. (Jacob Turner/THI)

“Getting off the ball. It’s all about attitude,” Gaynor replied when asked what is Clements’ greatest emphasis. “You can’t draw an inside zone play so many different times.” Clements and Lindsey have an experienced group comprising its rotation up front. In addition to Gaynor, who is in his seventh year in college, the first five of which were at Miami, UNC has holdovers William Barnes at tackle, Ed Montilus at guard, and Harvard transfer and second-year Heels tackle Spencer Rolland back. Jonathan Adorno, and Coastal Carolina transfer Willie Lampkin, the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year last season, are vying for a starting guard spot as well. Lampkin can also play center. Inching closer to the rotation are 330-pound sophomore Diego Pounds and 340-pound redshirt freshman Trevyon Green. Expect them to play some, if for no other reason, than to gain needed experience for 2024 and beyond. Behind them, however, is a bit of a cavern before finding the next players in line. Clements and Lindsey say they want eight in the rotation, but it appears they will begin fall camp in August with just six, plus Pounds and Green closing in.

UNC O-line coach Randy Clements has an impressive track record with physical lines. (THI)