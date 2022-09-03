BOONE, NC – In the hour or so leading up to North Carolina’s whacky 63-61 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon, redshirt freshman receiver Kobe Paysour got a heavy dose of encouragement from star receiver Josh Downs.

Downs, who last fall set UNC single-season records for receptions (101) and receiving yards (1,335), was in street clothes and not warming up to face the Mountaineers. Sidelined with a lower body injury, Downs’ absence from the contest rendered that room about as inexperienced as one might find on a major college football roster.

The junior standout’s words worked, as Paysour did his own Downs impersonation turning in easily his best performance since high school in the victory.

‘“Let's go, bro, lets get right,” Paysour said Downs told him. ‘“This is your chance; this is your moment.’”

Paysour played just three offensive snaps last season, and a week ago in a win over Florida A&M, he caught one pass for seven yards. Here at App State, Paysour caught eight passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The Kings Mountain, NC, native helped set the tone for the greenish Heels. With Downs and senior Antoine Green out, Carolina dressed just six scholarship players at receiver. In fact, nine UNC receivers were in uniform, but three were walk-ons who weren’t even listed on the roster flip card provided to the media.

The group available Saturday came in with a combined 21 receptions for 284 yards, and nine catches and 143 of those yards are by senior Justin Olson, who didn’t play much Saturday. The ringleader on the afternoon for Carolina was Paysour.