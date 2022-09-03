Paysour Ignites Green Receiving Corps In Prolific UNC Performance
BOONE, NC – In the hour or so leading up to North Carolina’s whacky 63-61 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon, redshirt freshman receiver Kobe Paysour got a heavy dose of encouragement from star receiver Josh Downs.
Downs, who last fall set UNC single-season records for receptions (101) and receiving yards (1,335), was in street clothes and not warming up to face the Mountaineers. Sidelined with a lower body injury, Downs’ absence from the contest rendered that room about as inexperienced as one might find on a major college football roster.
The junior standout’s words worked, as Paysour did his own Downs impersonation turning in easily his best performance since high school in the victory.
‘“Let's go, bro, lets get right,” Paysour said Downs told him. ‘“This is your chance; this is your moment.’”
Paysour played just three offensive snaps last season, and a week ago in a win over Florida A&M, he caught one pass for seven yards. Here at App State, Paysour caught eight passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
The Kings Mountain, NC, native helped set the tone for the greenish Heels. With Downs and senior Antoine Green out, Carolina dressed just six scholarship players at receiver. In fact, nine UNC receivers were in uniform, but three were walk-ons who weren’t even listed on the roster flip card provided to the media.
The group available Saturday came in with a combined 21 receptions for 284 yards, and nine catches and 143 of those yards are by senior Justin Olson, who didn’t play much Saturday. The ringleader on the afternoon for Carolina was Paysour.
"Kobe really did a lot of great things this spring, so we weren't surprised,” Brown said after the game. “Josh was out some in the preseason, so Kobe had to step up and play.
"We were disappointed he only played 15 snaps last week, and he should've played more... But to not bring our best offensive player, our two best receivers on the road and still score 63 points, you have to feel good about where we are headed."
Paysour wasn't alone in producing for the Heels' receiving core. Sophomore wideout J.J. Jones also had a career day, catching four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
The three Tar Heel receivers, including Gavin Blackwell, to get most of the snaps Saturday were part of Carolina's 2021 recruiting class. They spent a lot of time with quarterback and classmate Drake Maye perfecting timing and chemistry on the scout team offense last season, leading to a solid offensive performance in an actual game.
That was evident at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
"I think it helped so much,” Brown said. “Drake is a gym rat like Sam (Howell). He threw with them all summer. He throws in Charlotte when they are down there...I just feel like they are going to get better, better and better each week, and that's exciting for our offense."
Sometimes, losing a star player like downs can be a blessing in disguise. In college athletics, the growing-up process is essential for players' development. Sometimes an athlete forced into action because of injury can lead to better depth for the team down the road.
UNC answered some questions about its young receiving group, so when Downs and Green come back, secondaries won't be able to focus solely on the veteran duo, making Carolina's offense even more potent.