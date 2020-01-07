North Carolina finished the 2019 football season winning its last three games by a combined score of 152-30. It included a rout of rival N.C. State on the road and Temple in the Military Bowl.

The Tar Heels finished 7-6 overall, including 4-4 in the ACC.

Of the Tar Heels who played 100 snaps on either offense or defense, 27 graded out with a 60.0 or higher, according to PFF. Eleven on offense and 16 on defense. Interestingly, nine of the 11 on offense are returning and 11 of the 16 on defense will be back. So, UNC is returning 20 players that graded out at 60.0 or higher.

Here is the list broken down by offense and defense:



