Players Discuss Carolina's 21-20 Defeat at Duke
DURHAM – North Carolina led Duke 20-0 midway through the third quarter before falling apart on both sides of the ball in a 21-20 loss to the Blue Devils.
Duke hit on numerous big pass and run plays, and the Tar Heels’ offense just couldn’t muster much.
UNC dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC, while Duke improved to 5-0 and 1-0.
Here is what UNC QB Jacolby Criswell and defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie had to say after the game: