CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday each week is when select North Carolina football players meet with the media to discuss the previous game, themselves, their position groups, the team as a whole, and to look ahead to the next opponent. In UNC’s case, five Tar Heels were asked about the 31-17 win over South Carolina last weekend in Charlotte and this Saturday evening at home against Appalachian State. Below are videos of interviews with Drake Maye, Kaimon Rucker, Kamari Morales, Alijah Huzzie, and Corey Gaynor. In addition, we include some bullet points about what each had to say:

Drake Maye, RS Soph QB

*Maye discusses the two interceptions he three *He was asked the difference in pass protection Saturday night versus a year ago *He spoke about in-game communication with Chip Lindsey, who was in the press box *Maye said having three tight ends that are weapons affects opposing defenses *Stacking wins is crucial for this team, and it begins with stacking practices

Kaimon Rucker, Sr. Jack/OLB

*Did Rucker watch any of his highlights on TV or social media this past weekend? *Is App State just the next game, or is there more meaning to it given what happened last year *Are there any key phrases he’s heard regarding App this week? *How is he so effective rushing the passer *Rucker said getting 9 sacks and 16 TFLs again will be hard, but he expects the defense to replicate the same effort and discipline versus App as in beating the Gamecocks

Kamari Morales, GR TE

*An area of emphasis with the tight ends this offseason was to improve blocking, and Morales said Saturday night showed they’ve done that. *Morales and the offense go against UNC’s defense all the time, often starters versus starters. Did he see Saturday’s performance coming? Morales goes into that with some good stuff. *Morales described why the TE trio is so effective. Note: Each had three receptions in the win. *Morales implored UNC fans to show up Saturday and support the team. He noted how South Carolina had significantly more fans the other night. *Morales regarding Tez Walker: “When the NCAA clears him, Lord Jesus watch out!”

Alijah Huzzie, Jr. DB/Star

*Huzzie was asked a few questions about if he played much nickel/star at East Tennessee State, the adjustment process Saturday night, and how much he’s worked in recent weeks to get ready to fill the role vacated by DeAndre Boykins being lost for the season. *Huzzie said he’s talked with RS freshman Tayon Holloway a lot since the game trying to pick him up after a tough outing. *Huzzie hit on the importance of stacking performances. *He wasn’t at UNC a year ago, but Huzzie said he’s well aware of what happened at App State in the fourth quarter. He’s looked at the stats, too.

Corey Gaynor, Gr. Center