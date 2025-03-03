Prospect Review: March Madness

The month of March means tournament basketball. Just as we all wait to see what is in store for North Carolina Tar Heel fans during the month, fans all across the country are following their favorite high school teams and players closely.

The prospects who do not play at national academies as far as the UNC faithful go can be broken down into three categories: those who have already won state titles, those who lost in the playoffs, and the rest who are still competing.

This past week was an incredibly busy and important one. One future Tar Heel won a state title on Sunday, while plenty of other recruits have been battling in their respective playoff runs.

No matter which player you are looking for, there is plenty to report in this week's Prospect Review.