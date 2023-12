Last week may not have been one for the highlight reel, but it was different for sure. There weren't as many big national events. There were still a couple of attractive games featuring blue-chip talent, but they weren't as abundant. That also meant up-to-date statistics weren't as readily available.

Despite that, we had high school basketball across the board throughout the country. This is a very important piece of information if you live in North Carolina. It is also notable if you follow Tar Heel recruiting, and you want the latest on all of the program's future players.

That should account for just about everyone who is reading this article. So in other words, this is your lucky day.