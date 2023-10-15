Rivers Knight got his first taste of North Carolina Basketball with an unofficial visit Friday night to Live Action in the Dean Dome.

The big man from Combine Academy just outside of Charlotte attended Jordan High School in Durham before transferring this year. He is originally from Lexington, Kentucky.

Besides early interest from UNC, Knight already has offers from High Point, Illinois, LSU, Mississippi State, VCU, and Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech issued his last offer, and Tim Sullivan of Hokies Haven provided an in-depth scouting report shortly afterwards.

"Though he doesn't have prototypical center height, Knight's game screams that he's going to end up at the position. He's at his most comfortable playing in the paint on offense and defense. On O, he uses a wide frame to seal defenders and create space for himself to receiver passes... and also has a decent ability to use that initial positioning to open up a quick post-move route to the basket. He's a good finisher with enough bounce to tip in his own misses. He has a bit of a pull-up game and some handles to be a bit more of a diverse contributor as he develops at the next level. Defensively, his intimidating width and his arm length/jumping ability allow him to patrol the paint and be a solid shot-blocker."

Knight is obviously a newer name, but we feel we have a much better grip on who he is after speaking with his father, Lee, Sunday afternoon.

