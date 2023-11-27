CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State junior forward Jamir Watkins and North Carolina senior guard RJ Davis shared Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week honors, while NC State freshman guard Dennis Parker Jr. was selected ACC Rookie of the Week.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Watkins was named the MVP of the Sunshine Slam as he averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals in victories over UNLV and No. 18 Colorado. A native of Trenton, New Jersey, Watkins scored 19 points with four rebounds and a career-high eight assists in FSU’s Monday victory over UNLV. He returned the next night and posted a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds with four assists and four steals. Watkins shot 68.2% from the field (15-of-22), .500 from the 3-point line (2-of-4) and .625 from the free throw line (5-of-8) as Florida State upped its record to 4-1.

Davis earned all-tournament honors in the Battle 4 Atlantis, averaging 22.0 points and 3.0 assists as the Tar Heels went 2-1 in the event. He was 21-of-51 from the floor, 7-of-20 from three and 17-of-19 from the free throw line. The native of White Plains, New York, tied his career high with 30 points (21 in the second half) in the 87-72 win over No. 20 Arkansas in the third-place game. He also led UNC with 22 points in the overtime loss to Villanova and had 13 points in the first-round win over Northern Iowa.

Parker averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists in two games at the Las Vegas Showdown. The Richmond, Virginia, native had the best game of his young career in the win over Vanderbilt on Thanksgiving night, falling one rebound short of a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. He was 7-of-10 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range against the Commodores while also adding two assists and a team-best two blocks. Against BYU on Friday, foul trouble limited Parker to just 19 minutes as he finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

2023-24 ACC Players of the Week

Nov. 13 – Armando Bacot, Gr., F/C, North Carolina

Nov. 20 – Quinten Post, Gr., F/C, Boston College

Nov. 27 – Jamir Watkins, R-Jr., F, Florida State; RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina

2023-24 ACC Rookies of the Week

Nov. 13 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Nov. 20 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Nov. 27 – Dennis Parker Jr., G, NC State



