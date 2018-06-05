Robinson Finding His Game
Brandon Robinson brought energy to the floor every time he played this past season. That’s something his teammates always note about him and it’s become a distinguishable quality.
Now, as he works toward his junior campaign, Robinson’s game needs to take a few leaps if he’s going to close in on the trajectory that was once projected. And with Theo Pinson having graduated, Robinson has an opportunity to secure a deeper role next season with the Tar Heels.
“I know I can be a great player for this team,” Robinson said. “I play with passion and intensity. I defend, I like to be a part of good things on offense. I like to shoot but I like to do whatever Coach asks of me so we can score. I will do whatever he asks.”
The 6-5 wing’s playing time diminished late this past season, as he never really had a defined role other than to give the Tar Heels energy, defend, grab a rebound here and there and hit the occasional 3-pointer. That Carolina had Kenny Williams, Cam Johnson and Pinson on the floor logging most of the minutes is an easy explanation for why Robinson didn’t play much.
His head coach remained confident in what the Atlanta area native could do even though his on-court opportunities weren’t all that significant.
"I think B-Rob, when he takes care of the basketball and stays under control, can really do some good things,” Roy Williams said during the season. “Defensively, he helps you. His activity helps you. He can get to the backboard, that helps you and with the ball going in the other night..."
Overall, in 35 games, Robinson played 302 minutes averaging 8.6 per contest. He shot 21-56 from the field (37.5 percent), including 9-23 from 3-point range (39.1 percent). He also grabbed 48 rebounds, handed out 22 assists and had 16 turnovers. Scored just two field goals over the last nine games of the season while playing just 55 minutes.
So what was Robinson thinking when he entered games?
“I just tried to go out there and play, be a basketball player,” he said. “I play with intensity, so I just tried to do what I could to help the team. Coach always said, ‘Don’t come in the game and hurt us,’ so that’s what I always tried not to do.”
And this offseason the focus is?
“My defense, driving to the basket, getting stronger,” he said. “Really, those are things I need to improve on.”
Theo-lite is what some people may expect from Robinson, and that’s not entirely far-fetched. It will take a lot of work and some big moments to extract that extra layer of chutzpah which certainly would garner him more playing time. To really get a good feel for what kind of player he can be, look no further than Pinson for his take.
“B-Rob is a great athlete who can be a great defensive player,” Pinson said. “He’s long and reads players well. He can also shoot, too, and he plays with a lot of energy. I like that, he always has fun on the court, like me. I like that.”
Whether or not Robinson becomes the next scaled down version of Pinson doesn’t really matter. He’s on his own course, now, and his pace is the only one he cares about. A narrow focus as the player he can be is the sole mission.