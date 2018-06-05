Brandon Robinson brought energy to the floor every time he played this past season. That’s something his teammates always note about him and it’s become a distinguishable quality.

Now, as he works toward his junior campaign, Robinson’s game needs to take a few leaps if he’s going to close in on the trajectory that was once projected. And with Theo Pinson having graduated, Robinson has an opportunity to secure a deeper role next season with the Tar Heels.

“I know I can be a great player for this team,” Robinson said. “I play with passion and intensity. I defend, I like to be a part of good things on offense. I like to shoot but I like to do whatever Coach asks of me so we can score. I will do whatever he asks.”

The 6-5 wing’s playing time diminished late this past season, as he never really had a defined role other than to give the Tar Heels energy, defend, grab a rebound here and there and hit the occasional 3-pointer. That Carolina had Kenny Williams, Cam Johnson and Pinson on the floor logging most of the minutes is an easy explanation for why Robinson didn’t play much.

His head coach remained confident in what the Atlanta area native could do even though his on-court opportunities weren’t all that significant.

"I think B-Rob, when he takes care of the basketball and stays under control, can really do some good things,” Roy Williams said during the season. “Defensively, he helps you. His activity helps you. He can get to the backboard, that helps you and with the ball going in the other night..."