North Carolina, the No. 5 seed in the ACC Championship, will face Virginia on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. in the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, the league announced Sunday morning. The Tar Heels will then take on Miami at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at 3 p.m. to close out pool D.

The ACC Baseball Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 21-24). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday's semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday's semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday's championship will begin at noon. The tournament will kick off on Tuesday at 11 a.m. as Boston College takes on Clemson.

Tickets are available by calling 919.956.Bull (2855), ext.3, or online at https://www.milb.com/durham/ballpark/acc-baseball-championship

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 14 games on Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday's noon championship game will televised nationally by ESPN2. All games will also be available on the ACC Network.

The ACC Baseball Championship FanFest will be held Saturday, May 25, from noon to 5 p.m. during the semifinals of the championship. The free event, located on Blackwell Street outside of the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and Historic American Tobacco Campus, includes live music, interactive games, student-athlete autographs, and giveaways. For more information, visit: https://www.durhamncsports.com/accfanfest/.