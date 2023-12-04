CHAPEL HILL – The second halves of basketball games have been very, very good to the North Carolina Tar Heels thus far.

Actually, a better way of putting it is North Carolina has largely been outstanding after halftime almost every time it has taken the floor this season.

The Heels have been run-heavy, not sprinting and fast-breaking, but simply forging massive foot-on-throat eruptions leading them to the winner’s circle each time.

The most recent occasion was Saturday in UNC’s 78-70 victory over Florida State at the Smith Center, when the Tar Heels overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half, eventually using a 22-0 run that stretched to 30-4 in putting away the Seminoles.

Carolina hit just one 3-pointer during the stretch, which was caused mostly by the Tar Heels’ diamond press, something they had practiced the last two months but had not used until Saturday.

And once again, Carolina (7-1, 1-0 ACC) used a post-halftime muscle-flexing push to win a game. Perhaps as much as anything, this is where these Heels differ from last year’s team.

“I thought the thing that we struggled with last year was down the stretch, being able to make the discipline and details," UNC Coach Hubert Davis said following the win over the Seminoles. "The free throws, the box out, not to turn the ball over, getting the loose ball. I thought that's where we struggled at times last year, but I was just really proud of the guys (today). …

“To be honest with you, our press, that’s the first time that we've ever done it after made baskets. It's usually after a dead ball or free throw, full court situations. We were pressing after make or miss. I went into the huddle and I said, ‘guys do you like this, do you want to continue to do this?’ And (they) said, ‘Coach, just keep doing it, let's keep doing it.’”

In fact, adding up the noted runs in six of UNC’s seven victories, excluding the Tennessee game, in which Carolina’s explosion actually occurred before halftime, the numbers look like this: UNC 136, opponents 22, using 40:11 of clock time.

The Games: