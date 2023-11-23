New users please use this link that will auto fill the code: https://n.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=RIVALS2023

Foul trouble, an inability to get Armando Bacot going, and Villanova’s Eric Dixon going off was too much for North Carolina to overcome Thursday, as the Tar Heels fell to the Wildcats, 83-81, in overtime in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas.

Carolina used a 15-4 run in the second half to build a 57-48 lead, but allowed Villanova right back in the game. A key sequence in the game was UNC’s Harrison Ingram fouling out with 3:44 left and UNC trailing 64-63. Ingran scored 20 points for the Heels, and was easily their best player on the night.

Jae’Lyn Withers also fouled out in regulation, and Elliot Cadeau fouled out early in overtime.

RJ Davis led UNC with 23 points, Cormac Ryan added 18. Armando Bacot finished with just eight points but 18 rebounds.

UNC dropped to 4-1 on the season and Friday will play the loser of the Memphis-Arkansas game.

Here is a snap shot of how it happened: