Snap Shot: Villanova 83, Carolina 81 in Overtime
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Foul trouble, an inability to get Armando Bacot going, and Villanova’s Eric Dixon going off was too much for North Carolina to overcome Thursday, as the Tar Heels fell to the Wildcats, 83-81, in overtime in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas.
Carolina used a 15-4 run in the second half to build a 57-48 lead, but allowed Villanova right back in the game. A key sequence in the game was UNC’s Harrison Ingram fouling out with 3:44 left and UNC trailing 64-63. Ingran scored 20 points for the Heels, and was easily their best player on the night.
Jae’Lyn Withers also fouled out in regulation, and Elliot Cadeau fouled out early in overtime.
RJ Davis led UNC with 23 points, Cormac Ryan added 18. Armando Bacot finished with just eight points but 18 rebounds.
UNC dropped to 4-1 on the season and Friday will play the loser of the Memphis-Arkansas game.
Here is a snap shot of how it happened:
1st Half
*After trailing 18-14, UNC went on a 13-0 run to take a 27-18 lead.
---Cormac Ryan had seven points in the run, Seth Trimble and Ingram three each.
*But Villanova immediately responded with a 10-0 run to take a 28-27 lead.
TV TO – Villanova 5, UNC 4 with 16:20 left in the half
TV TO – Villanova 16, UNC 14 with 10:45 left in the half
TV TO – UNC 21, Villanova 18 with 7:30 left in the half
TV TO – UNC 27, Villanova 22 with 3:54 left in the half
HALFTIME: UNC 34, Villanova 32
Halftime Box
2nd Half
*UNC used a 15-4 run to take a 55-46 with 10:52 left, a stretch that included three by Cadeau off feed from Davis, who then converted a driving layup on the next possession prompting a Villanova timeout.
*Villanova immediately responded with 8-0 run.
*Ingram fouled out with 3:44 left, and Withers fouled out with 3:08 left.
*UNC got a stop with Nova having a chance to take the lead with six seconds left, called timeout with 3.3 seconds left. RJ Davis missed a three as regulation ended.
TV TO – UNC 43, Villanova 42 with 15:02 left
TV TO – UNC 50, Villanova 44 with 11:48 left
TV TO – UNC 57, Villanova 57 with 7:54 left
TV TO – UNC 63, Villanova 61 with 3:58 left
END REGULATION: UNC 68, Villanova 68
End regulation Box
Overtime
*Carolina shot 5-for-7 in the overtime, but the Wildcats hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line, as the Heels were called for five fouls in the extra session. Villanova was called for two.
*With Cadeau fouling out 52 seconds into overtime, UNC played the rest of the way with a lineup up Bacot, Davis, Ryan, Wojcik, and Trimble.
*Actually, Ryan left with 2.6 seconds left after appearing to badly sprain his right ankle.
FINAL: VILLANOVA 83, UNC 81 (OT)