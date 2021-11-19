So How Did these Seniors Do?

North Carolina hosts Wofford on Saturday afternoon in what will be the final home game ever for a healthy handful of Tar Heels.

Not all are seniors, though most are. A few players with eligibility remaining have chosen to walk with the seniors as if it is their final home game as Tar Heels, yet they could still return for one more season. Much of that depends on what they hear from NFL teams or if the NCAA grants them another season.

That said, any player that can return and wants to, is expected to get approval from the NCAA.

Below is a list of the players walking on Senior Day complete with their stats during their UNC careers to this point. Noted are the ones that still choose to return:

Grayson Atkins, Placekicker: 145 plays on special teams; 57-for-75 field goal attempts, which is 76%. FG breakdown: 10-for-11 between 20-29 yards; 9-for-11 between 30-39 yards; 3-for-5 between 40-49 yards; 2-for-7 from 50-plus yards; and a long of 51 yards. PATs 107-for-107.

British Brooks, RB: 686 overall plays (63 on offense, 2 on defense, 621 on special teams); 38 rushing attempts for 176 yards (4.6 average), and 2 TDs, with a long run of 27 yards. Started the Orange Bowl. Special teams: 14 tackles and one forced fumble.

Ty Chandler, RB: <UNC numbers only> 451 snaps overall, 438 on offense, 13 on special teams: 175 attempts for 926 yards (5.9 average), 13 TDs, 12 receptions for 200 yards, and 1 TD. Plus, 3 kickoff returns for 70 yards.

Beau Corrales, WR: [Corrales has not played since the FSU game last season due to an injury, and he may choose to return for next season] 1,538 snaps (1,390 offense, 148 special teams), 80 receptions for 1,776 yards (14.7 average), 12 TDs, with a long of 44 yards.

Kyler McMichael, CB: 1,094 snaps (972 defense, 122 special teams) 43 total tackles, 7 PBUs, 13 STOPs, targeted 78 times allowing 45 receptions for 726 yards and 7 TDs. (Could choose to return)

Tyrone Hopper, DE/OLB: 1,229 snaps (1,082 defense, 147 special teams), 63 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 5.0 TFLs, one forced fumble, 3 PBUs, 33 STOPs, 10 targets allowing 8 receptions for 127 yards, and 1 TD.

Ray Vohasek, DL: 1,087 snaps (1,030 defense, 57 special teams), 69 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 14.5 TFLs, 5 deflections, 35 STOPs, 20 QB hurries.

Garrett Walston, TE: 2,075 snaps (1,690 offense, 385 special teams), 44 receptions for 465 yards (10.6 average), 4 TDs, long of 33 yards.

Trey Morrison, DB: 2,695 snaps (2,501 defense, 194 special teams), 157 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 INTs, 1 TD, 14 PBU, 46 STOPs, 169 targets allowing 102 receptions for 1,210 yards and 7 TDs.

Tomon Fox, DE/OLB: 3,451 snaps (3,068 defense, 383 special teams), 154 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 84 QB hurries, 41 TFLs, 91 STOPs, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 INT, 26 targets allowing 22 receptions for 217 yards, and 1 TD.

Jeremiah Gemmel, LB: 2,513 snaps (2,271 defense, 242 special teams), 220 tackles, 6 sacks, 30 QB hurries, 96 STOPs, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 INTs, 9 PBUs, 116 targets allowing 80 receptions for 922 yards and 1 TD.

Sam Howell, QB: 2,492 snaps, 687-for-1,071 passing with 9,931 yards, 90 TD, 22 INT, sacked 107 times, 47 throwaways, 64 dropped passes, 11 batted passes, 109 scrambles, 469 first downs, NFL rating of 112.9 – RUSHING – 338 attempts for 908 yards, 15 TD, long of 62 yards – RECEIVING – 4 receptions for 24 yards, 2 TD, long of 18 yards. (Hasn’t officially announced he’s leaving, and he wants to walk, also note Howell will graduate in December)

Josh Ezeudu, OL: 1,873 (1,777 offense, 96 special teams) (Is a redshirt junior and will get information from the NFL, could return)

Marcus McKethan, OL: 2,642 (2,395 offense, 247 special teams) (Mack Brown said McKethan could use the NCAA grant and return)

Jordan Tucker, OL: 2,482 (2,254 offense, 228 special teams)

Quiron Johnson, OL: 1,019 (792 offense, 227 special teams) (Mack Brown said Johnson could use the NCAA grant and return)

Alex Nobles, DL: 37 snaps (8 defense, 29 special teams)

Gray Goodwyn, WR: 10 snaps

Nick Mackovic, OL: 3 snaps

Hunter Shope, OL: 3 snaps

Carson Burgess, WR: 6 snaps

*Deana King contributed to this report.





