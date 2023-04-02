CHAPEL HILL – As North Carolina nears the mid-point of spring practice, here are some noteworthy info nuggets about the Tar Heels:

*UNC defensive coordinator and jacks coach Gene Chizik said Kaimon Rucker was working out solely at the jack position but would eventually get some time at rush end, which is where he has played for much of his UNC career.

Rucker, however, says he wouldn’t have a problem going back to end, but as it stands, he’s a jack.

“I’m a jack now,” he said. “So, all the defensive end stuff, man, keep it by my name. I love my d-line, I love coach (Tim) Cross. I’m full-time jack now.”

As long as the current rush ends do their jobs, there won't be much need to give Rucker reps up front. In addition, there will be alignments in which Rucker is at the jack along with Florida State transfer Amari Gainer, though Gainer can play a more traditional OLB role with Rucker also on the field.





*Rucker moved to jack after Noah Taylor suffered a season-ending injury just past the mid-point of the campaign. Rucker was open about some of the challenges adjusting to his new position, but also said it helped because he had played some of the hybrid spot in the previous scheme under Jay Bateman. But now, Rucker says he’s reached a high level of comfort playing jack.

“Speaking on the progression, the only issue for me was learning coverages, how to see different formations and stuff – 2-by-2, and 3-by-1s. (Plus) my drops and different scenarios but to give them calls.

“So when it came down to it, me being a full-time jack, I can actually get the one-on-one time that I need with Coach Chiz and ask him stuff like, ‘hey, if I have this scenario what do I do?’ And if we have flat strong, different drops, things of that nature, where am I supposed to be.

“So, just getting that one-on-one talk with Coach Chiz and asking him questions, pick his mind a bit about how I can be better jack/outside linebacker.”





*UNC Coach Mack Brown has been quite clear saying they are planning on life after Drake Maye following the coming season. He is a projected first-round NFL draft pick next April, and could be the top overall player selected. This spring is an opportunity to work redshirt freshman Conner Harrell very hard as well as true freshman Tad Hudson, who has impressed early on.

“We’ve got to find the guy that takes Drake’s place, and that’s wide open right now,” Brown said. “We’re obviously looking at Conner Harrell because he’s the guy that was the third guy last year. You’re looking at Tad Hudson. You’ve got the other guys that have had some reps.

“But Conner is going to get the second most reps right now because we’ve got to make a decision, ‘Is Conner the guy?’ Because we do not feel like that Drake will be here after another year if he has the kind of year that we all want him to and expect him to.”

UNC originally targeted Mabrey Mettauer in the class of 2024, but he was connected to Phil Longo and ended up committing to Wisconsin. Five-star Charlotte standout Jadyn Davis had UNC among his finalsts, but he expectedly committed to Michigan a few days ago. And 4-star 2024 QB Jake Merklinger popped for Tennessee this past week. So the search within the program and outside continues.





*When Randy Clements was hired in December as UNC’s offensive line coach, it meant the Tar Heels up front were at three coaches in 10 months. Stacy Searels left for Georgia right before the start of spring practice last year, and Jack Bicknell followed Phil Longo to Wisconsin in December.

Clements emphatically spoke about the o-line being more physical, especially in the run game. But really, in all aspects. Graduate center Corey Gaynor said exploding on the snap is a huge point of emphasis right now.

“I think we’re coming off the ball harder,” Gaynor said. “I think Coach Clements has done a great job of implementing that. (Offensive coordinator) Coach (Chip) Lindsey, Coach (Larry) Porter with the (running) backs, it’s a whole offensive thing to get this offense going.”





*The effect of this?

“As a running back room, I think we’re getting more north and south, and that’s important,” Gaynor said. As an o-line, we’re coming off the football more, and we’re putting more of an emphasis of getting off the ball and getting on the second-level guys, and getting some yards that we need.”